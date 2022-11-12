Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1,147.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,121 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,744. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

