Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.70 ($13.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $2.23 on Friday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

