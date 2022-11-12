Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 1.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.09. 1,533,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,128. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

