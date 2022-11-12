Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 331 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 3.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

LLY stock traded down $16.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,550. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.24 and a 200 day moving average of $317.29. The company has a market cap of $334.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

