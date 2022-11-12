Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $775.60 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,798,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $775,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,502,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Shares of INVH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 3,549,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,249. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.