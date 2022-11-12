Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $642.21 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 776,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Union Pacific worth $642,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

