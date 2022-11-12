Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.36 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,355,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.73. 30,569,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,059,264. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.