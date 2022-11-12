Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.09 Billion Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,094,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,602,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,693. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

