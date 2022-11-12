Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $568,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $76.70. 1,261,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

