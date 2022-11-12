Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Domino’s Pizza worth $545,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10,003.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 223.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,707 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 214,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 984.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after acquiring an additional 46,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.52. 698,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

