Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.53% of CarMax worth $940,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CarMax by 53.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.58. 2,294,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $152.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

