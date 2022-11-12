Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,315,716 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,061,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $512,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 24,484,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,271,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

