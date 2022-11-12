Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 163,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,946. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.51 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,474,000 after acquiring an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 568.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

