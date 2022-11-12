Premia (PREMIA) Price Hits $0.70

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Premia has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $353,334.95 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00004138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00589758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.52 or 0.30714908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

