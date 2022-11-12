Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$41.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.75.

Shares of POW opened at C$33.43 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a current ratio of 124.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.12. The firm has a market cap of C$22.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

