Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of PSTVY stock remained flat at $10.94 on Friday. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

