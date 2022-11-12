Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 59,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.53. 17,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,608. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. Research analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

