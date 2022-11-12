Polygon Trading Down 20.2% This Week (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and $941.61 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002604 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00589325 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.02 or 0.30696991 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
