Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after buying an additional 376,482 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,787,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 216,303 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,404,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 176,168 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 9.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 559,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

