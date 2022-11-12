Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the October 15th total of 614,700 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ PPSI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,722. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Further Reading

