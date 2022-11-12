Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.75. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

