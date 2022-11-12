PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 389.3% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE PNI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,136. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 281,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

