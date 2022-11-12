PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 389.3% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE PNI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,136. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
