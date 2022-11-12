Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 4,696 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.67% of Enphase Energy worth $177,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $292.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.