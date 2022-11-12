Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 390,517 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,517 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.85% of Toro worth $146,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.50.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.