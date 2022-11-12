Pictet Asset Management SA Has $226.01 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,785 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.87% of Dropbox worth $226,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $11,514,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 224.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 345,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,826,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

