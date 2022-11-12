Pictet Asset Management SA Has $203.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184,515 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.28% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $203,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $303.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,826 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

