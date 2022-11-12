Pictet Asset Management SA Has $198.24 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $198,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $341.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day moving average of $368.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

