Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $138,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $163.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

