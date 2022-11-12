Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 605,331 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 605,331 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $188,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 153,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

