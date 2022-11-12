Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,022,700 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the October 15th total of 2,579,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Philux Global Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 82,495,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,850,531. Philux Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Philux Global Group

Philux Global Group Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits; holds various mineral and natural resources; provides environmental management services. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

