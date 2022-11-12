Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $978.68 million.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $567 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

