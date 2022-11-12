Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Pfizer worth $271,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 618,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

