Persistence (XPRT) One Day Volume Reaches $479,216.87

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003614 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $80.51 million and $479,216.87 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Persistence Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 154,804,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,104,553 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

