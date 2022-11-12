PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.89-$7.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.65-$1.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.10.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.46. 1,510,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

