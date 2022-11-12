Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 168,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.