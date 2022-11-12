Pax Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $21.68 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005953 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $950.47 million and $21.68 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000662 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015060 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000159 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
