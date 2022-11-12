Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 405.9% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Price Performance

PCX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 23.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,835,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

