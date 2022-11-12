Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 124,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $195.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.