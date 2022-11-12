Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $176,597.49

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.00 million and $176,597.49 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00359824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00121309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00756355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00610291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00237875 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,675,216 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.