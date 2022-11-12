Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Up 250.0% in October

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Oxbridge Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.31. 609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,014. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

