Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Up 250.0% in October

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %
Oxbridge Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.31. 609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,014. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.
Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition
Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile
Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Acquisition (OXAC)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.