Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Down 48.3% in October

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the October 15th total of 496,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Otonomy Price Performance
NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,377,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.19. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.
Institutional Trading of Otonomy
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.