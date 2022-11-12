Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Down 48.3% in October

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the October 15th total of 496,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,377,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.19. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

