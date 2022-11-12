Osmosis One Day Volume Reaches $10.17 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Osmosis has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00007106 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $338.20 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00588079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.23 or 0.30621654 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.