Orchid Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $59.03 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,794.01 or 0.99963148 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00247226 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0842914 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $4,024,521.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.