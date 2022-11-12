Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0826 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $57.03 million and $1.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009098 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00048299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00039009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00245820 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08396385 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $3,510,083.60 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

