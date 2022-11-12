Orbler Price Tops $8.53 on Top Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $8.53 or 0.00050525 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $1.80 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

