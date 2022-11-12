Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.