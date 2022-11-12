Optiver Holding B.V. Grows Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 540,614 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.