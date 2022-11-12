OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

OppFi Price Performance

NYSE OPFI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 87,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,439. OppFi has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $230.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Insider Transactions at OppFi

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. OppFi had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OppFi news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $25,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,695.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 65,140 shares of company stock valued at $168,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of OppFi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $315,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 371.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OppFi by 254.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

