Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Up 46.8% in October

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 481,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Oncorus Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ONCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 164,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,717. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 139.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oncorus Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oncorus from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.