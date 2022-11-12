OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Short Interest Update

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 1,810.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of OmniLit Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,920,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

OLIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. OmniLit Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

